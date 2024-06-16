C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Update

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,260,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 11,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CCCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on C4 Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics Price Performance
CCCC stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.10. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
