C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Update

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,260,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 11,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCCC stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.10. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

