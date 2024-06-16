Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Stake Trimmed by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises about 5.4% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $32,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGGO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

