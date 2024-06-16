Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 556.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,654 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $32.83.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

