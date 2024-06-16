Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Gap Down to $26.12

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.12, but opened at $25.37. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 52,312 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities cut Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at $2,229,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,412 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 731,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

