Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,611 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

