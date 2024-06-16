Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 673 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $208.53 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $211.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.29. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

