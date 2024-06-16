Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$154.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$132.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$153.27.

Cargojet Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$128.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$115.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$114.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. In other news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

