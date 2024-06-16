CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,613,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 3,512,859 shares.The stock last traded at $11.65 and had previously closed at $11.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 239,990 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $2,841,481.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,497.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 239,990 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $2,841,481.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,497.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,606 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $54,719.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,803,322 shares of company stock valued at $698,428,993 over the last 90 days. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after buying an additional 435,866 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $2,059,000. Teca Partners LP increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 1,325,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 189,677 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,225,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,836,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Articles

