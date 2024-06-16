CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $9.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. CEMEX has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $9.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

