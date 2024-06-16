Center Lake Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000. Intuit comprises about 7.9% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 22.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Intuit by 51.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $6,741,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,302,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $595.70 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.04 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $617.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

