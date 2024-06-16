Center Lake Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Center Lake Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Copart comprises 6.2% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,187,000 after buying an additional 400,940 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,448,000 after buying an additional 563,233 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,554,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Copart by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,193,000 after acquiring an additional 262,499 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.26. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

