Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 41,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Cepton Trading Down 5.5 %

CPTN stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. Cepton has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cepton will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

