Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 1% on Insider Selling

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)'s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $72.11 and last traded at $72.62. Approximately 1,037,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,347,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.39.

Specifically, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,640 shares of company stock valued at $49,331,005. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

