Chelsea Counsel Co. Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9,164.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,623,000 after purchasing an additional 572,316 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Leidos by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 147,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Leidos by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

