Chelsea Counsel Co. Buys Shares of 4,100 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 228,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CSX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in CSX by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,279,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

