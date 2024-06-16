Chelsea Counsel Co. Decreases Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,364 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,523 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 142,723 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

