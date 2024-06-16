Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $350,000 Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFC. Flow State Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 40,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 843.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 206,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 184,394 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

