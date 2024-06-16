Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $489,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.