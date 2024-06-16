Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $541,000 Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $221,351,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,731 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,150,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,940,000 after purchasing an additional 891,164 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,707,000 after purchasing an additional 789,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,852,000 after purchasing an additional 659,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.70.

Shares of FNV opened at $116.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.77. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $149.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

