Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 546,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 79,052 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 131,589 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,620 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,463 shares of company stock worth $274,064 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $49.72.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

