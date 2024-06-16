Chelsea Counsel Co. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after buying an additional 167,401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $22,541,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $20,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $386.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.55. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

