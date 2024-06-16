Chelsea Counsel Co. Purchases 178 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $498.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $500.15. The stock has a market cap of $452.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.71.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

