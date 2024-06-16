Chelsea Counsel Co. Purchases 4,400 Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 733.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRME. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 726.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 296.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prime Medicine in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 617,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRME. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Prime Medicine stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prime Medicine

(Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.