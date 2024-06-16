Chelsea Counsel Co. Reduces Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 179,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 75,437 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $1,690,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.28.

NTR opened at $51.22 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

