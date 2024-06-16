Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 11,550 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.50 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $82.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

