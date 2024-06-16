Chelsea Counsel Co. Takes Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 97,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of ENIC opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.66%.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

