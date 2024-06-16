Chelsea Counsel Co. Takes Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 26,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $761.75.

HSBC opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

