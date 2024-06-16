Chelsea Counsel Co. Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for about 1.3% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

NYSE:AWK opened at $129.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $151.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

