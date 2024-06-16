Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.50

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.50 and traded as low as C$2.42. Chesapeake Gold shares last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 905 shares.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 12.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.12.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,520.00. Insiders have bought 241,800 shares of company stock valued at $658,813 in the last 90 days. 33.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

