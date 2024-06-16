Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.35 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

