Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2024

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQFGet Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.43% from the company’s current price.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $9.35 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

