Christina Keller Sells 2,400 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Independent Bank by 524.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

