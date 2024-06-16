Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,300 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 375,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.