Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,300 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 375,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.19.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chunghwa Telecom
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.