Cim LLC Acquires New Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 227,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,547,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 4.0% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,995,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 156.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

