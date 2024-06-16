Cim LLC Buys Shares of 4,051 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,051 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after buying an additional 962,987 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,022,000 after buying an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,430,000 after buying an additional 277,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $312.10 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.39.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,015.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,459 shares of company stock valued at $40,344,198 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

