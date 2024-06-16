Cim LLC Makes New Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $90.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.25. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.50 and a 1-year high of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

