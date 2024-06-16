Cim LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 340,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $127.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $127.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.07 and its 200-day moving average is $112.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

