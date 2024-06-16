Cim LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cim LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,275,000. NIKE makes up approximately 2.4% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 10,184.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 384,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $93.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.