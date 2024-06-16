Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 64 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.
Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day moving average of $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.
In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.
Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.
