Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to Issue $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 64 years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

CINF stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

