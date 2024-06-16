Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Down 0.8% on Insider Selling

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $44.97 and last traded at $45.15. 3,207,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 19,318,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

Specifically, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,463,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,417,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,549,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,537,000 after buying an additional 1,847,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,528,939,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,384,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

