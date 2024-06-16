Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 6.8% Higher

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.10. 1,680,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,153,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
The stock has a market capitalization of $541.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
