Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 6.8% Higher

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.10. 1,680,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,153,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $541.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 692,878 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 813,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 782,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 4,040.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 363,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

