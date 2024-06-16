Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Stock Price Down 4%

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Coloured Ties Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 11.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Coloured Ties Capital Company Profile

Coloured Ties Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies.

