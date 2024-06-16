Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Trading Up 2.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $135.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Commvault Systems traded as high as $116.91 and last traded at $116.91. Approximately 37,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 320,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.46.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLT

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,549.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $73,093.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,366.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.10. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.