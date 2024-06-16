Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Short Interest Up 68.9% in May

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the May 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.42.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at $4,967,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

