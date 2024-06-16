Comparing TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peloton Interactive and TruGolf’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $2.80 billion 0.50 -$1.26 billion ($2.11) -1.81 TruGolf N/A N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

TruGolf has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruGolf has a beta of -0.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Peloton Interactive and TruGolf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 3 14 4 0 2.05 TruGolf 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $5.14, indicating a potential upside of 34.80%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than TruGolf.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of TruGolf shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of TruGolf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and TruGolf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive -28.28% N/A -29.30% TruGolf N/A N/A -18.40%

Summary

Peloton Interactive beats TruGolf on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

