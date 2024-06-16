Conflux Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Conflux has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $774.41 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,591.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.04 or 0.00648787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00118813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00038185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.00260439 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00042188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00074287 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,011,224,394 coins and its circulating supply is 4,136,217,807 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,011,102,350.72 with 4,136,102,335.93 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.184645 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $11,700,030.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

