ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

CNOBP stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

