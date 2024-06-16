Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.82

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 86866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

