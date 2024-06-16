Contrasting PSQ (PSQH) & Its Rivals

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PSQ to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PSQ and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.14 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -1.74

PSQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

PSQ has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PSQ and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 268 565 669 23 2.29

PSQ currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.23%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 109.16%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Summary

PSQ rivals beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

